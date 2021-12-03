Manchester Town Hall is Open to the Public: Masks and social distancing are required. Public hours are 9 a.m. - 4:45 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. - 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

The Board of Health is requiring employees and the public to wear masks in Town of Essex municipal facilities.

All board and committee meetings continue to be conducted virtually. Details on thecricket.com

MBTS Open Space & Rec Comm

Monday, December 6

6:30 p.m.

Essex BOS

Monday, December 6

6:30 p.m.

MERSD

School Committee Mtg

Tuesday, December 7

6-8 p.m.

Essex ConComm

Tuesday, December 7

7:30 p.m.

MBTS Bicycle & Pedestrian Comm

Wednesday, December 8

7 p.m.

Essex Board of Health

Thursday, December 9

7 p.m.