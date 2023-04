I moved to Manchester with my husband and two daughters 24 years ago. We were drawn here by the harbor, the beaches, the green spaces, the easy commute by train to Boston and the welcoming, relaxed feel of the community. I was educated in Massachusetts (Smith College and Northeastern University School of Law) and my professional career was devoted to public service as a criminal prosecutor. I served as an Assistant District Attorney here in Essex County and later as an Assistant U.S. Attorney in Boston with the Organized Crime Strike Force Unit of the Justice Department.