Martha Wood

 

“Pure bliss” as Martha Wood, of Manchester, successfully completes her 21-mile swim across the English Channel last week. 

While most locals were just trying to make it through a heat wave last Saturday, one local resident was across the Atlantic conquering one of the world’s most challenging endurance swims.

On August 6, Manchester’s Martha Wood swam 21 miles across the famously challenging English Channel in 12 hours and 25 minutes.  Jumping off the support boat Anastasia with crew Elaine Howley and Alexandra Ellis, Martha swam into shore for the start at Shakespeare Beach in Dover UK at 3:47 a.m. UK time. 