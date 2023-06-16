The Select Board has approved the warrant for a Special Town Meeting to take place on Wednesday, June 28.  The meeting will be held at the gymnasium of the Memorial Elementary School starting promptly at 6:30 pm.  The main impetus for the Special Meeting is the need to approve a revised budget for the regional school district.  Six other articles will be taken up as well.

Article 1: The District’s originally proposed budget for FY24 failed to obtain the necessary approval at the ballot in Essex for an override of just under $300,000.  (Less funding from Essex means roughly twice as much less from Manchester per the apportionment formula.) Thus, the School Committee, after debating various options, has proposed a revised budget that avoids the need for Essex to approve an override.  The new proposal closes a $781,000 budget gap through a combination of position cuts (through attrition instead of layoffs), lower wage increases for non-union staff and the use of District reserve funds.

