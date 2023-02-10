Skate by the sea

Skates a plenty.

Town Admin_skates.jpg

The finishing touches are being put together on a plan to bring ice skating to Masconomo Park.  This new, fun event is coming to Manchester as part of our local efforts to promote a vibrant and successful village business district.  

