At this past Monday’s Select Board Meeting on June 5, the Board approved the hiring of James “Jake” McNeilly as the Town’s next Fire Chief.  Chief McNeilly will take over from Chief Jason Cleary who decided not to enter into a new contract with the Town.  The transition will be completed by early July.

MBTS Fire Chief James McNeilly

Manchester's new Fire Chief, James "Jake" McNeilly, a resident of Essex, will step into his role in July

Jake currently serves as a Lieutenant for the Belmont Fire Department where he also serves as their EMS coordinator.  Prior to working for Belmont, Jake worked for the Manchester Fire Department.  He lives in Essex where he also serves as a volunteer fire fighter.

