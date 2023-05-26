MHM Bicentennial Kick Off Portico

A computerized rendition of the Manchester Historical Museum’s Trask House, circa 1823 when the house was built, with its handsome portico entry that the museum hopes to restore this year as part of its bicentennial. (Courtesy photo)

 

This year is the 200th anniversary of Manchester’s Hooper-Trask house, built in the summer of 1823 for Nabby Hooper, a then-unmarried self-made banker and retail operator, and now the home of the Manchester Historical Museum at 10 Union Street.

Among the museum’s bicentennial undertakings is the restoration of a very important missing piece to downtown Manchester: the beautiful front entry portico at the center-point of the house.  The original, removed about a hundred years ago, was added to the house when it was enlarged in 1830 for Abigail Hooper and husband Capt. Richard Trask.

