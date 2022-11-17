I’ve been thinking a lot about blurbs lately. The blurbs I’m talking about are book descriptions, also called flap copy, because it’s the description of the book you can find on the inside flap of a hardcover book. On a paperback it’s usually on the back cover. I often read these descriptions in publisher’s catalogs long before a book comes out. It’s part of how I decide what to order for the store (along with the author’s track record, confirmed media appearances, and a host of other criteria). Lately, though, I’ve been noticing that some of the blurbs for the books I’ve been reading don’t always meet expectations for what the book turns out to be.