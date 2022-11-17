Author Chuck Wisner.jpg

Author Chuck Wisner

Last month a new book by Manchester’s Chuck Wisner, The Art of Conscious Conversations: Transforming How We Talk, Listen, and Interact was released and it’s received a lot of positive attention from the likes of Fast Company, Psychology Today, and the Harvard Business Review

The book’s focus—taking murky theories and philosophies on communication and turning them into practical, everyday tools—is a timely topic.  Our national political climate is often filled with discord.  This week Manchester and Essex held dueling Special Town Meetings that offered heated exchanges and face-to-face votes.  And of course, the holidays are here, which can bring unexpected consequences of togetherness.

Book Cover

Chuck Wisner's Book