Holiday Hours
Closed December 24, 25 and 31.
Closed January 1.
Story Hours
Wee Ones Wednesday, 9-9:30 a.m.
Preschool 10-10:30 a.m.
These will be outside on the lawn, in the event of inclement weather, check our Facebook page for Story Hour via Facebook.
Teen Gingerbread House Decorating
Friday, December 3 at 4 p.m. Mandy is back with this unique holiday workshop. This is an in- person event and masks are required.
Holiday Floral Arrangement
Thursday, December 16 at 7 p.m. join local florist Karen Bell for an evening of holiday cheer. Create a festive decoration to take home. In- person and mask is required.
Gingerbread Storytime & Craft
Monday, December 13 at 3;30 p.m. Children ages 4-9 join us as we welcome Historical New England for this event.
Virtual Yoga
Tuesdays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 2-6.
PreK Hooray on the lawn
Mondays from 10-10:30 a.m. ages 3-5 join Ms.Paige for a play-based group.