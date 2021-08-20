Opening this weekend at the Rocky Neck Cultural Center, locals gathered to see the opening of “Wild Things Real & Imagined,” featuring 60 works on display including more than 14 sculptures, nine photographs, a selection of digital art as well as paintings, drawings and prints.
The exhibition’s juror Barbara Moody, a retired professor at Montserrat College of Art, said making a selection from almost 200 entries was challenging.
“I chose the most intriguing works that fit the theme of Wild Things: Known and Imagined,” says Moody. “Ultimately, I was forced to omit most of the domestic animals, birds and scenic environments even though they could be considered ‘wild.’ I was attracted most by those works that were unusual, curious, provocative and/or unique.”
Wild Things Real & Imagined
Rocky Neck Cultural Center
6 Wonson St. | Gloucester