Where do your food scraps go? All those stale chips, crackers, cereals? Mushy fruit, vegetables and peelings? If they go in the trash, be aware that there’s a way you can save money and help mitigate carbon sequestration. It may seem a small thing, but composting food waste has an outsize impact on the environment. Every year, across the world, 1.3 billion tonnes of food is either lost or wasted, according to the United Nations Environmental Programme (UNEP) Food Waste Index.
We are lucky that in Massachusetts almost all our trash is burned in a waste-to-energy plant in North Andover rather than going to a landfill. However, if we don’t separate out food waste from our trash, it costs more to burn our trash, and costs more in trash bags. Composting is an easy habit to form. Just pick up a counter top bin and a green bin from the Town Hall. Biodegradable bin liners are now available from Crosbys. Just put all your food waste in the green bin at trash pickup time. It will be picked up by Black Earth at no charge to you. They will convert it to healthy CO2 saving compost which you can use on your lawns and vegetable gardens. Go to blackearth.com to see a list of what can and can’t be put in your compost bin.
In some towns and many countries, it is illegal to put food waste in the trash. The Town of Hamilton recently passed a bylaw to prohibit organics in trash. Eventually this will happen in all of Massachusetts. Let’s get the composting habit now and do good for our planet!
For more technical information on how composting impacts the Earth, please see these articles.
https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2019/08/190814161818.htm
https://drawdown.org/drawdown-framework
https://www.unep.org/news-and-stories/story/how-composting-can-reduce-our-impact-planet