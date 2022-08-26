Massachusetts Governor: Geoff Diehl (R) and Christ Doughty (R) will face off to run against Maura Healey (D) in the general election. (Democrat Sonia Rosa Chang-Díaz has unofficially withdrawn from the primary race.)
Massachusetts Lieutenant Governor: Leah V. Allen (R) faces Kate Campanale (R) in the Republican primary. Kimberly Driscoll (D), Tami Gouveia (D), and Eric P. Lesser (D) are competing in the Democratic primary.
MA Attorney General: Andrea Joy Campbell (D), Shannon Erika Liss-Riordan (D), James R. McMahon, III (R), and Quentin Palfrey (D).
MA Secretary of State: Rayla Campbell (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Tanisha M. Sullivan (D) and incumbent William Francis Galvin (D).
MA State Treasurer: Deborah B. Goldberg (D) is running uncontested.
MA State Auditor: Anthony Amore (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between Christopher S. Dempsey (D), and Diana DiZoglio (D).
US Congressional Representative: Bob May (R) is running against incumbent Seth Moulton (D).
MA Governor’s Council for District 5: Michael C. Walsh (R) of Lynn against incumbent Eileen R. Duff (D) of Gloucester.
Massachusetts State Senate: Incumbent Bruce Tarr (R) is running uncontested.
Massachusetts State Representative: Write-in candidate Ashley Sullivan (R) will face the winner of the Democratic primary race between incumbent Anne-Margaret Ferrante (D) and Nathaniel Mulcahy (D).
Essex County District Attorney: James P. O’Shea (D) faces Paul F. Tucker (D) in the primary. The winner will run unopposed in the general election.
Essex County Sheriff: Incumbent Kevin F. Coppinger (D) is running against Virginia Leigh (D) in the primary. The winner will run unopposed in the general election.