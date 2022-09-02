90 Years Ago – 1932
The emergency room at Singing Beach was broken into sometime during Friday night and several blankets were stolen.
Charles Peart, the young son of Waldo Peart, who while on a recent fishing trip to the harbor, hooked a mammoth devil fish which he towed into town wharf, a decidedly rare specimen for these waters which was found to tip the scales at 35 pounds.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Heralded by a severe electrical storm and heavy rains, a gale, measured at the Salem Coast Guard station at 116 miles per hour, struck the shore parts of this town creating heavy damage and leaving much devastation in its wake at about 1:30 o’clock Tuesday afternoon.
An overheated hot water heater in the Allen drugstore block, corner of School and Union Streets, called out the Fire Department on Monday evening at 6:08 p.m. They responded and shut off the gas and water and after ascertaining that the gas fumes had been cleared from the building, returned to the station.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Police Chief l. Allan Andrews reported to the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening that the recent trial of a piece of radar equipment indicated that it would be a valuable piece of equipment to use in checking the speed of automobiles in Manchester. The approximate cost of this equipment is $995.00.
Joel Wilson of Stanley Ave., tree climber for the Manchester Tree Department, sustained a badly bruised arm and shoulder when he fell from a tree while working Wednesday on Brook Street.
45 Years Ago – 1977
A car stolen from the Sacred Heart parking lot sometime after 5:30 p.m. was found torched at the Gateway Marina in Gloucester at 8:30 that night. The car belonged to Thomas Brian of Gloucester.
The time of the year has come when we will be planting shade trees throughout the town. This is a continuing program that was started by the former Tree Warden to replace those trees that are being removed because of disease and age.
30 years Ago – 1992
On July 21, 1992, Daniel Metrano a member of Explorer Post 82 was awarded the prestigious Eagle Scout Medal in a ceremony at the Congregational Chapel.
Navy Commanding Officer, Cmdr. Leonard W. Capello, son of Charles E. Capello of 6 Ancient County Way, Manchester-by-the-Sea is currently aboard the destroyer USS Cushing, home ported in San Diego and is midway through a six-month deployment to the Caribbean and South America.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The walkway from the Ed Field area on Brook Street has been newly paved as a result of the construction that is going on in the area. The walkway provides access to Memorial School for drop off and pick up of children grades Kindergarten through sixth.
The Manchester Parks and Recreation Department is off to a great start for the fall, offering a myriad of special programs to local residents along with the added bonus of online registration.