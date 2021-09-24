90 Years Ago – 1931
Mrs. Clara Coolidge again heads the list of heavy taxpayers. Her tax this year is $6,713.30.
Mr. & Mrs. Daniel T. Chane announce the marriage of their son Daniel Thurston Chane, Jr. to Miss Vivienne Bryson of St. Johnsbury, VT.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The annual meeting of the Manchester Historical Society was held at the society hall, the meeting being called to order by the president, Mr. Harry E. Slade.
The Story High Green and White six took to the gridiron with 22 boys reporting to Coach Joe Hyland for the initial practice.
60 Years Ago - 1961
The new Junior-Senior High School building will be named Manchester High School and the gymnasium in the building will be dedicated to the memory of John D. Kelleher, former principal of Story High School who lost his life in World War II.
45 Years Ago – 1976
Before the Hornets football game against Bristol-Plymouth, a touching ceremony took place as the new press box donated to the school through the efforts of Geary Construction, Doucette Construction Co., Mr. Bruce Ocko, Filias Realty Trust and Wilson Electricians was dedicated to Mr. Joseph Hyland. Mr. Hyland will be retiring after 40 years of service to the Manchester schools as a coach, teacher, and athletic director.
Fall term classes have begun at Brookwood School. Two hundred and twenty students representing all the North Shore communities registered for the twentieth academic year at the private non-sectarian elementary school.
30 Years Ago – 1991
Philip G. Magnuson, former prominent local businessman, died at the age of 76. He was president of Axel Magnuson, Inc. the company his late father started in 1907.
In Pee Wee soccer news Ben Dodge was a real hustler on defense and Taylor Scott played a terrific game on offense for the Tigers. Merrill Stabler played inspired ball.
15 Years Ago – 2006
If you haven’t yet visited the exhibit at the Historical Society’s Trask House, there is still time to compare Manchester in the 1890’s to Manchester in 2006. The exhibit, which includes photo comparisons of over 40 local landmarks.
Town Clerk Gretchen Wood reported that 1055 of Manchester’s registered voters exercised their voting rights by stepping into their respective booths at Memorial School and casting 934 votes for the Democrats and 121 for Republican candidates. The town’s 30% turnout was higher than the statewide prediction of 20%.