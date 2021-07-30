July 30, 2021
90 Years Ago – 1931
The Topsfield Fair management, through its Boys and Girls Department, feeling that the boys and girls of Manchester who have worked faithfully at their home gardens or playground projects, should have the opportunity to exhibit the results of their summer work, have offered over $50 in cash prizes.
The Singing Beach Trust has granted to the town of Manchester the privilege of using as much of the lower part of the Sullivan Fields, so called, as will be necessary to park any and all automobiles owned by the citizens of the town.
75 Years Ago – 1946
The Manchester Branch ARC have moved their equipment and supplies out of the second floor of the Manchester Electric Building. The Red Cross has been using the facilities of these rooms all during the War through the courtesy of the Manchester Electric Co. Many thousands of surgical dressings were made there by volunteer workers.
Captain Stanley Thomas of the Josie T. has accepted a position in Maine as foreman on a construction job. Captain Thomas takes this move due to the poor season in lobsters.
60 Years Ago – 1961
It was learned this week that a professional building will be established in Manchester. Dr. Robert E. Howard and Dr. Roger F. Greenslet have completed plans to carry out this venture after almost a year of study. The site of the building is 41 Vine Street.
Two sand sharks were killed off Singing Beach on Monday, one of which was over three-feet-long. It is believed the unseasonably warm water is causing the sharks to venture into these waters.
45 Years Ago – 1976
There’s a new look around town this week, and in case you hadn’t noticed, it’s the Police Department’s new cruisers. For many years the departments cars have been dark blue in color with white lettering, but in the interest of safety and visibility a change to white has been made.
On Sunday, July 25, the many friends of the late William G. Wood gathered in front of the Manchester Fire Station to dedicate the new flagpole with a suitably inscribed plaque.
30 Years Ago – 1991
This year’s Manchester Bazaar sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce promises to be a day full of fun, food and lively entertainment. Retail bargains, nonprofit organizations and an array of street entertainment.
This year is the 20th anniversary of Summershow. To celebrate, we’re having a Summershow Reunion/Benefit Party. If you were involved in any of the past Summershow in any capacity you are invited.
15 Years Ago – 2006
The Manchester Sailing Association finished the first half of their four sessions last Friday with an Olympic themed fun day.
As part of an educational effort promoting boating and water safety Manchester Police Harbor Division Officers conducted one of many programs annually at Tuck’s Point this week.