90 Years Ago – 1932
This morning another grocery store throws open its doors to the public and invites the patronage of the people. It is to be known as the Manchester Cash Grocery and is opening at 10 Brook Street, being the store originally opened by Ernest Valentine as a meat and provision market. The proprietor is Peter G. Kassanos a brother of Nicholas G. Kassanos, who recently retired from the management of Olympia Lunch.
Work in track for girls was started on Monday, May 9, on the County Club grounds. About 20 girls reported for the first practice. Before the season is over we hope to have a track meet with the girls from Essex High School.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The Senior members of the Commercial Department have been doing good work during the years as is shown by the following results Jennie Brown, Nancy Carroll, Betty Mathews, Rita Nahatis and Lorraine Thompson have received certificates in filing from the Library Division of Remington Rand, Inc. New York City.
At a recent meeting of the park commissioners Richard Corley was appointed caretaker of Singing Beach and Edward Corley as lifeguard.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Mike Holovak, head coach of the Boston Patriots will be the guest speaker at the annual Sports Night Dinner which will be held on Wednesday evening, May 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the Memorial School.
Joseph J. Gillooly of Raymond Street notified police Sunday that his cottage had been broken into and apparently used for several weekends. Entrance was gained by breaking a rear window and releasing the window catch.
45 Years Ago – 1977
A combination of extremely inclement weather and voter apathy produced only 1634 voters at the polls on Monday for the annual Town Election. There were 3895 registered voters thus only 42 percent of those cast ballots.
Three young Manchester violinists, in the Suzuki program of the Music School of North Shore Community College, will be among the students appearing in concerts in May and June. Appearing will be Rachel Hayes.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Black Beach has a new look. Sand that had been blown across Ocean Street has been returned to its original site as a dune between the beach and the street. Although not yet fully stabilized, the dune is well on its way.
The Memorial School compost pile is up and rotting. Several hundred bean seeds are sprouting in recycled milk cartons. And, Mrs. Dudley has a new baby daughter. These are just a few of the exciting events that marked the final week of a very successful Earth Awareness Month for Memorial School.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Competing against the best teams in the nation, Manchester-Essex Regional High School Debaters continued a strong season by advancing to the quarterfinals of the Nation Tournament of Champions, held in Lexington, KY from May 4-7, 2007. Manchester-Essex had two teams in the Public Forum division of the competition: Seniors Jenny Marsh and Maryellen Kwasie and Juniors James Bates and Rob Longcor.
“By the Sea” was the theme of the twenty-first annual Celebrating Seniors’ Day, which was held at the Memorial School on Friday, May 4th. The entire week was spent preparing for Celebrating Seniors’ Day.