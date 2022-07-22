90 Years Ago-1932
Manchester lost two closely contested ball games, dropping its Sunday game to the Salem News team by a score of five to four and its Wednesday game to the Lynn Senators four to three. Joe Flately featured for Manchester in the Sunday game with four hits out of five times at bat and Hineman hit a two-bagger scoring the tying and winning runs for Salem.
The Board of Health have received several complaints recently that whooping cough cases are not being reported and that quarantine requirements are not being lived up to.
75 Years Ago – 1947
A two-alarm fire swept the rear of the Knight Barn, located off School Street Monday noon, causing considerable damage to both the barn and valuable pieces of antiques and other furniture stored there.
Work has commenced on the repair of the ceiling at Town Hall. The work is being done by Roberts & Hoare.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Manchester’s third band concert was rained out, after a valiant battle against the elements last Sunday night at Masconomo Park. The musicians gathered in a tighter group on the bandstand in an effort to continue the concert, but after the rain not only wet the players but also the sheet music, the concert came to a halt.
The largest get-together of Red Men ever held in New England will take place on Saturday afternoon, August 4th, at Tuck’s Point under the auspices of Conomo Tribe 113!
45 Years Ago – 1977
Manchester’s long-awaited running club is here. Open to people of all ages, the first meeting takes place this Saturday at 10:00 a.m. on Hyland Field next to the high school parking lot. This and following meetings on Tuesday and Thursday will be somewhat informal as we lack changing and shower facilities, but we hope to fix these inconveniences in the near future.
Typical summer weather kicked off the Rhodes 19 Fleet’s summer series with a week-end regatta. The races and accompanying social events were carried out during 90-degree humid weather and very light breezes, but that didn’t dampen the fleet’s enthusiasm and growing spirit of competition.
30 Years Ago – 1992
In response to an invitation from the Cape Ann Pee Wee Football League to the Town of Manchester to sponsor a youth football program, there will be an organizational meeting held on Wednesday night at 7 p.m., July 29 at the home of Neal Sandler, 10 Allen Ave.
Manchester’s Pony League team dropped off its early season pace when it lost two heartbreakers by one run each to Topsfield and Boxford. Dan Downey pitched eight innings of four hit ball, only to see Boxford score in the sixth to tie the game 1-1, and then take the game 2-1 in the first extra inning.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The School Committee of the Manchester Essex Regional School district invites the public to two open meetings for the purpose of public input towards a regional Safe Routes to school initiative. Please bring your ideas and concerns to the meetings.
On Saturday, July 21, the Manchester Cultural (Arts) Council held at Singing Beach, The Sand Sculpture Competition which is becoming a terrific, annual summer event. Moms, Dads and kids created “awesome” sculptures with sand, various grasses, feathers, pails for swimming pools and wood to create their sculptures.