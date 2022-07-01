90 Years Ago – 1932
The great drought which has exceeded all previous records for so early in the season, was broken Monday afternoon with a thunder shower and a heavy downpour of rain.
The big outstanding event of the week in merchandising circles was the opening yesterday of the new Sears & Roebuck store in the old post office building on Washington Street in Salem which was formally dedicated at 9 o’clock by Mayor Bates and members of the Salem City Government, the Mayor opening the doors with a gold key.
75 Years Ago – 1947
It was indeed a glorious Fourth of July in Manchester as a well-planned and conducted day full of activity provided enjoyment for the citizens of Manchester and Essex and their guests who gathered at this quaint resort town for the Independence Day celebration.
The Board of Assessors on Monday last announced the 1947 tax rate at $33.60 per thousand, a jump of $6.60 over the 1946 rate of $27.00.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Harbormaster Roland P. Brooks stated last evening that an estimated 300 boats from out of town were in Manchester Harbor over the holiday, and no injuries or damage had been reported to date. There were boats from Marblehead, Salem, Danvers, Beverly, Gloucester and even as far as Scituate.
The Girl Scouts float, which depicted 50 years of Girl Scouting in this country, was exceptionally well done and deservedly was awarded first prize in the Fourth of July parade.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Mrs. Ronald Ramos (Gail Burgess) was recently elected an officer of the Cape Ann Bank and Trust Company, Gloucester. Mrs. Ramos has been in banking approximately five years and is now serving as Branch Manager of the Cape Ann Bank Bass Avenue office in Gloucester.
A school bus at Memorial School was damaged by vandals sometime Monday night. Police said that two windows, the dashboard instruments and a side mirror had been smashed.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Manchester’s Bazaar sponsored by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce promises to be a day full of fun, food and lively entertainment. Retail bargains, nonprofit organizations, and an array of street entertainment will all come together on Saturday, July 25 in downtown Manchester.
William McLaughlin, 17 of Manchester took second place last weekend at the Massachusetts Bay Junior Singlehanded Championship. The regatta was held in Lasers in light shifty winds.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Wednesday a large turnout of Historical Society members and guests attended a preview of the Society’s special summer exhibit – “Fishermen,, Boat Builders and Salt Water Sailor- A History of Manchester Harbor”. Many in attendance indicated they planned to return with friends and relatives.
Construction of the new middle/high school building site behind the current school is set to begin the week of July 9, 2007. The first tasks involving preparing the site by staking out hay bales and installing construction fencing.