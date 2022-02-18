FEBRUARY 18, 2022
90 Years Ago – 1932
The past week has brought some real winter weather with a record drop in the temperature on Tuesday morning when the thermometer stood at 4 to 6 above zero. It warmed up a bit, however, on Wednesday with a precipitation of snow and rain. Seven inches of ice was reported at Ayer’s Pond and if the temperature had held for a couple days longer cutting would have been underway.
An interesting evening is promised the members of the Manchester Club this evening when our old friend Mr. William H. O’Brien is to speak before the Club on a timely subject “Un-America Propaganda Abroad in the Land”. Mr. O’Brien is connected with the Massachusetts Department of public Utilities and has spent six seasons in Europe, two of which he served as a delegate from the Boston Chamber of Commerce to the conventions of the International Chamber of Stockholm in 1927 and Amsterdam in 1929.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The boys of the “green and white” increased their win record to eight wins by defeating Hamilton High in a Cape Ann League game Friday and Georgetown High on Tuesday night. The Hamilton win, was the highlight of the season as far as Coach Hyland and his boys are concerned, for Hamilton had been undefeated on their home court, and had lost only one game this season.
At the meeting of the Board of Selectman Tuesday evening a license was granted to Morton E. Mayo to maintain a floating fish trap off the northwest side of Kettle Island. A contract was awarded to Stanley’s Garage to furnish a new car for the police department.
60 Years Ago – 1962
A one-two punch snowstorm hit Manchester on Wednesday and continued into the early hours of Thursday before ending. The total accumulation of both storms was about 10 inches. The first storm struck about mid-morning Wednesday and started slow, with predictions coming regularly from the radio that it would end soon and be only a minor storm. Predictions would have been alright but another storm crept in and continued where the first one left off. One storm arrived from the South and the other came from the West.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Fast work by local firefighters prevented further damage to the property of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Scott of 329 Summer St., last Thursday evening when a fire of undetermined origin gutted their attached garage and its contents. Lost in the fire with the garage were two Scott Oil Service trucks, Mrs. Scott’s automobile, oil burner service parts, tools and other equipment.
Chairman Louis J. Barrier, who is serving as Acting Civil Defense Director, reported that the CD Center in the basement of the Post Office has been phased out and the emergency center will be headquartered in the Fire Station.
30 Years Ago – 1992
School Committee member Richard Delaney, well-known for his open, honest and straightforward style, announced this week that he has “had enough” of public office and will not seek re-election.
The Board of Selectman would like to hear from any resident interested in serving on or finding more about the Personnel Board. There is now a vacancy on that Board.
15 Years Ago – 2007
Undeterred by the frigid temperatures outside the Trask House, some 70 Historical Society members and guests learned the cold, hard facts about Cape Ann’s once thriving ice industry at last week’s special program. Scott Mernhard, owner of Cape Pond Ice in Gloucester, presented a highly entertaining program describing how and why ice was harvested, stored and shipped throughout the world during the 18th and early 19th Centuries.
The Manchester-Essex Girls Varsity basketball team had a stellar week, last week, going 2-0 against conference opponent Triton and non-league, but divisional foe, Minutemen. On Tuesday the Hornets hosted Triton. The Hornets came out strong jumping to an early lead with full court pressure and fast break opportunities. The run tailed off midway through the half and Triton battled back. A low scoring first half left the Hornets ahead by 1 (16-15). Both teams continued to struggle on the offensive end in the second half and the score remained close throughout. The Hornets battled to a 35-31 victory.