90 Years Ago – 1931
Axel Magnuson Jr., broadcasted a program of violin music over station WHDH from their Boston studio on Thanksgiving evening. He was accompanied by Beecher Hodgdon, also of this town.
Two hundred members and guests of the Congregational Church were present at Horticultural Hall at a Rally Supper.
75 Years Ago – 1946
Reporting operating losses in Vermont and New Hampshire and meager net revenues in Maine, the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company in each state filed with the state regulatory commission a schedule of increased telephone rates for effect February 1, 1947.
Officer J.
John Connors and Patrick Noonan played the role of fire fighters this week when they put out a fire in the Bell Linen Service Truck, on Central Street. The local pair came to the drivers rescue in time to avert any serious dangers.
60 Years Ago – 1961
The fifth race of the Manchester Frostbite Association was sailed Sunday, November 26, again with balmy weather. The first two races were sailed with a fresh breeze which then lightened and failed by the fourth race which was called because of darkness.
A battling Post Office trio stopped the league leading Al’s Café this week and cut its lead from five to two points. The Post Office team posted an impressive 5-2 win over the leaders, who were starting to edge away from the pack.
45 Years Ago – 1976
For five years we have held the line on the price of The Manchester Cricket, but due to increase costs in printing and paper, we have been forced to increase the cost per copy of our paper to 20 cents. Subscriptions will become $6.00 per year. The new prices will go into effect January 1, 1977.
Stuart Thorne, 14 years old of School Street, broke his leg when he fell off his motorbike at 3 p.m. Saturday on Crooked Lane.
30 Years Ago – 1991
The first winter storm of the season gripped the town Tuesday morning causing the cancellation of school and treacherous driving conditions. Because students from other towns commute to Manchester Schools, it would be difficult traveling in these weather conditions.
Novice Lincoln-Douglas debater Ana O’Beirn won first place at the Derryfield Invitational Debate Tournament, held on Saturday, November 23 in Manchester, N.H. Ana was undefeated for the day having the best record of her two-year debate career.
15 Years Ago – 2006
While the weather was rainy and dreary for most of the last few weeks, the sun shone brightly on the two Saturdays when the Manchester-Essex Conservation Trust (MECT) scheduled its fall trail clean-up and maintenance workdays.