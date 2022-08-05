90 Years Ago – 1932
Herman Swett informs the public of the temperature of the water at Singing Beach by drawing nautical and beach scenes in his window and placing the degree of the water’s warmth in an appropriate place.
The much-touted Rowley Town Team was an easy victim for the local boys in the Sunday game at the Playground. The visitors had established quite a reputation as a fast playing ball club in this section so that their showing on Sunday was quite a disappointment. Manchester took the lead in the first inning and was never seriously threatened. Manning was on the mound for the Town Team and found little difficulty in turning in another win.
75 Years Ago – 1947
The first in a series of Community Dances was staged Thursday evening in Town Hall and was greeted by a large and appreciative audience. These dances started last year, were brought back again this year by popular requests.
A grass fire that ignited a hay pile near the Beach Club on the Smith property called the department out Wednesday afternoon at 2:12. They returned to the station at 2:50.
60 Years Ago- 1962
An 11-year-old Manchester boy was apprehended on Wednesday for a break at the home of Thomas Maren, Mill Street, which he committed on Tuesday. It took the Manchester police department under the direction of Chief Leonard A. Andrews, less than 24 hours o make the investigation and arrest, in what was thought to be one of the biggest breaks in the history of the town.
Six-year-old Anthony Rezza sustained a bad gash on his head last Saturday when he fell from a ladder. The ambulance removed the boy from his home on Highland Avenue to the Beverly Hospital for treatment following the accident.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Craig Morse, son of Mr. and Mrs. Glenn Morse of Woodholm Circle, is appearing this week in the North Shore Theatre Festival’s production of H.M.S. Pinafore. Craig is 11 years old and will be entering sixth grade at Memorial School in September.
The Manchester Bicentennial Committee will sell plates and the Red Book, on the lawn of the Library, Saturday, August 6 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you have not already purchased a Bicentennial Plate, or a book, this is a good opportunity to do so.
30 Years Ago – 1992
There were approximately 95 patients and their attendants from the Chelsea Soldiers Home, guests of Amaral-Bailey Post #113, the American Legion, here on Monday for their annual outing at Tuck’s Point. The serene setting of Tuck’s gives these often-forgotten men and women something they don’t see from their rooms in the soldier’s home.
New England Cablevision (NEC) won a “Special Recognition” award for its “Overall commitment to Public Service” in Gloucester, Essex, Manchester and Rockport during the annual conference of the New England Cable Television Association (NECTA).
15 Years Ago – 2007
The Manchester Housing Authority, Inc. has been notified this week that it has been awarded $190,000 in technical assistance and emergency capital improvement bond funding to replace boilers at its 667-1 Newport Park development.
On July 24, 2007 the School Committee voted to move ahead with portable lights for the Brook Street Field for the 2007 fall sports season and directed the superintendent to finalize the hours of operation in concert with what is needed for the school program.