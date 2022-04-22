90 Years Ago – 1932
The largest attendance of the year was present at the High School Auditorium Monday evening for the monthly meeting of the association and to listen to a program of dramatics, music, science, art and sports designed by Principal Geer to illustrate in a concise way the various activities of the school as carried on in its everyday curriculum.
The three honor pupils in the senior class who will deliver the commencement essays on June 22 were announced last week by Mr. Greer. They are as follows: Valedictorian, Alice E. Floyd, Salutatorian, C. Frederick Tennant, third honors, Howard R. Preston.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Changes from 1 to as many as 20 minutes in the schedule of some local and through trains serving over the eastern route of the Portland Division of the Boston and Maine Railroad and on the Gloucester and Marblehead branches are show in the new spring and summer timetables of the road made public today. The new schedules become effective next Sunday with the advent of daylight savings time for 1947.
April 18 at 2:09 p.m. the local Fire department was called at out to a lively grass fire on the Samuel Knight Sons property on Elm St. A brisk wind was blowing and but for the fast and efficient action of the local department a dangerous fire might have resulted.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Cub Scout Pack #30 met Tuesday evening at the new Legion Hall. The flag ceremony was led by Teddy Chellis and Richard Bradford. The Cub Scout Promise and Law of the pack was said by all the boys.
Robert Marshall of Pine Street has been informed by the Jordan Marsh Company of Boston that his painting “Boston Harbor”, has been selected to be exhibited in their Thirty-Third Annual Art Exhibition.
45 Years Ago – 1977
The Essex County Mosquito Control Project is now conducting its annual spring larviciding program in Manchester. This phase of mosquito control is designed to exterminate the small mosquito larvae which have hatched from over wintering eggs, thereby preventing their development into flying and biting insects.
At 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday of this week, Box 413 was sounded for a brush fire in the rear of 15 Woodcrest Rd. Engines 1 and 3 responded. They returned to the fire station at 1:05 p.m.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Miss Lauren Bergquist, daughter of David and Candy Bergquist and Miss Jennifer Campbell, daughter of David and Carole Campbell, both juniors in Manchester Jr.-Sr. High School, have been selected to attend Girls State. They are sponsored by and represent Unit #113, the American Legion.
Studies of the horse-eyed jack, a fish that migrates each year from the Gulf of Mexico to the coast of New England, may lead to a cure or new treatments for osteoporosis and other bone disorders, according to researchers at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The eagerly anticipated Manchester Mothers Club Cookbook will be on sale for $12 each or two for $20 at Crosby’s Saturday, April 28 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proceeds from the sale will benefit local community events and charities.
Calling the residents of Manchester, Essex and surrounding towns to a celebration of the streams, woods, marshes, harbors and beaches of Cape Ann at the Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 21, 2007. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cox Reservation in Essex, Earth Day is a time to appreciate how our ecosystems interact – how the woodlands and our properties affect stream quality, which affects downstream habitats.