At Gloucester’s Waterfront Festival last Saturday, the team manning the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce table got a visit from Avis Murray, Gloucester resident and member of the US Tennis Association Hall of Fame. For more than 20 years, Murray was a cherished tennis coach at the Manchester Athletic Club. She got a warm hello from Karen Roller, who owned and ran North Coast clothing store in Manchester for decades and Chamber CEO Ken Riehl, who announced last week he would retire his position after six years in December.
