Parks & Recreation
•All parking for the pickleball courts is at Sweeney Park
•Courts are for Pickleball use only
•Courts are on a first come, first served basis
•Tennis shoes or soft soled shoes required
•Please observe proper Pickleball etiquette
•Limit total court time to 1hr for singles and 1.5hr for doubles when others are waiting
•Persons waiting to play must stay outside the Pickleball court
•No alcoholic beverages, glass, pets, food, profanity or smoking
•No rollerblades, bicycles or skateboards
•Children 12 and under must be supervised
•No unauthorized paid athletic services permitted
All players must have fun... Those not having fun should remove themselves from the premises!