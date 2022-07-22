Pickle_Ball_Courts

As soon as the paint on the new pickleball courts had dried the facility welcomed SRO crowds to this very popular sport.

 Photo: Paul Clark

Parks & Recreation

•All parking for the pickleball courts is at Sweeney Park

•Courts are for Pickleball use only

•Courts are on a first come, first served basis

•Tennis shoes or soft soled shoes required

•Please observe proper Pickleball etiquette

•Limit total court time to 1hr for singles and 1.5hr for doubles when others are waiting

•Persons waiting to play must stay outside the Pickleball court

•No alcoholic beverages, glass, pets, food, profanity or smoking

•No rollerblades, bicycles or skateboards

•Children 12 and under must be supervised

•No unauthorized paid athletic services permitted

All players must have fun... Those not having fun should remove themselves from the premises!

