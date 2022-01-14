Although many on the North Shore may not realize it, one of the biggest reasons we were probably drawn to live in this region is because of the proximity of the Great Marsh and the environment it affords us. The Great Marsh is the largest salt marsh in New England and includes over 25,000 acres of marsh, barrier beach, tidal river, estuary, mudflat, and upland islands. It extends across the Massachusetts North Shore, from Gloucester to Salisbury. This vast open space of marsh and ocean to the east and north is integral to our lives.