The first time I saw Peter Phippen he was swimming across Chebacco Lake. He had pulled into Centennial Grove rather suddenly in his open Jeep; jumped out and jumped in.
Someone on the shore commented, “That’s Peter Phippen. He swims the lake nearly every day.” Folks in Essex know Peter. He’s engaging and genuine. As a member of the Board of Selectmen, he’s deeply committed to the town.
But he’s also connected to a great resource in our regional back yard, the Great Marsh the vast ecosystem that extends from southern New Hampshire, down through the Merrimack Valley, through Ipswich and Essex before it hooks up, ending in Gloucester. Peter Phippen is a hydrogeologist and coastal scientist with 40 years of experience in water resources management. He is currently coordinator of the Eight Towns and the Great Marsh Committee, a division of the MassBays National Estuary Partnership and the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission and for nearly 20 years he has planned, coordinated, and implemented a host of projects in the Great Marsh and upper North Shore municipalities addressing coastal pollution and coastal restoration issues. Peter will be writing pieces for The Cricket this year covering the Great Marsh and topics of costal resiliency, maybe there will be a little bit about the benefits of swimming the lake regularly as well.