90 Years Ago – 1932

A near serious accident was noted about six o’clock Thursday afternoon when a car came out of the southerly end of Bennett Street and dashed across Bridge Street just escaping stopping against a large elm tree.  The car, owned by Zygmont Wielgorescki and driven by Frank Lysiak, who was being given a driving lesson.

