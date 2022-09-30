90 Years Ago – 1932
A near serious accident was noted about six o’clock Thursday afternoon when a car came out of the southerly end of Bennett Street and dashed across Bridge Street just escaping stopping against a large elm tree. The car, owned by Zygmont Wielgorescki and driven by Frank Lysiak, who was being given a driving lesson.
Tree Warden Mark Edgecomb took off a large limb from the elm tree on the Common. We are fast losing our fine old shade trees which are succumbing one by one to the tooth of time and a small appropriation each year might well be spent in replacing them with young trees.
75 Years Ago – 1947
Commander Irving Johnson, U.S.N.R. was delightfully entertaining with his vivid descriptions and color movies of an epic trip around the world in the schooner “Yankee” presented Friday evening in Town Hall, under the sponsorship of the Parent-Teacher Association.
On Friday of last week, Story High had a very distinguished speaker who has been here many times before, though not recently. He was Professor Ellinger of Clark University, Worcester, Massachusetts. The subject of his talk was “Attitudes--Physical, Spiritual and Intellectual.” He was greatly enjoyed by all.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Seven consecutive league championships and two state titles is quite a record for any school in any town. We hold that record in Manchester and needless to say each and every opponent we face is “out” for us.
Head Coach Ed Field of the Manchester High School football team announced that each Friday evening at 8 o’clock at the High School the motion pictures of the week’s football game will be shown. All parents, relatives, friends of the players and other interested townspeople are invited to view the movies. It is also proposed to show a film of the last years game of the next opponent. Comments on the game will also be made by the Manchester coaches.
45 Years Ago – 1977
Manchester clinched its second victory in a row Saturday, wiping out Martha’s Vineyard 14-0, making their record two wins and no losses. A steady rain fell throughout the game, but this didn’t stop the Hornets as they took on their toughest contenders so far this season.
Ben Rossi will be installed as the Masconomo Council Grand Knight on October 2 at 7 p.m. in the Parish Hall. Ben will outline his plans for the coming year. In addition, all other officers will be installed.
30 Years Ago – 1992
Popular North Shore folk singing duo, Daisy Nell and David Coffin will perform a family concert Sunday, September 27 at 5 p.m. to benefit the music program at The Cape Ann Waldorf School. The event will take place at the school’s new facility, 668 Hale Street in Beverly Farms.
On September 29 and 30, the faculty of the Manchester Schools will begin a six-session professional development program to learn the new research on the science of teaching that can be incorporated in their daily lesson.
15 Years Ago – 2007
The Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce has announced plans for the region’s first annual Restaurant Week, October 14-19. During this special week, diners from all over the North Shore can enjoy a three-course dinner for one low price of $24.07 (not including beverage, tax, or gratuity) at participating restaurants.
Mandy Sheriff, a full-time salesperson on the North Shore has recently joined J. Barrett & Company in the Manchester office. In addition to a background in human resources, Mandy has extensive first-hand experience in the area of investment analysis and home-finding assistance.