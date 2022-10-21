90 Years Ago – 1932
The summer camp of Mrs. Leonara Gorman of this town, which is located on the shores of Chebacco Lake, has recently been broken into and virtually stripped of its contents. At the first break considerable silverware was taken and other small articles and on the second visit two nights later, they evidently came with a truck as furniture and about everything of value was taken along with a quantity of bed linen and other furnishings.
The Board of Registrars of Voters added 24 names to the voting list of their meeting last Saturday evening, and on Wednesday evening 62 more names were added and would undoubtedly have been more but for the severe storm that prevailed. This makes approximately 90 new names for the present registration which show an encouraging revival of interest in politics.
75 Years Ago – 1947
At a class meeting held by the senior class, it was decided a Costume Ball would be held on Thursday, November 6 from 8-11, at Story High. The decoration committee is as follows: Dorothy Henry, Eleanor Olson, Nicky Filias, Cynthia Hobbs, Mary Sargent and Ricky Clark.
Mrs. Frank A. Willis had the misfortune to step on a horse chestnut in front of her home on Union Street Monday, causing her to slip, turning her ankle and skinning one of her knees.
60 Years Ago – 1962
Funds for the completion of the Summer Street, Route 127 reconstruction project have been cleared by state officials and purchase orders for the materials to be used are now in the works. This work is to be done by State DPW maintenance crews. Contract funds ran out because of an unanticipated amount of ledge work and the project was halted pending the appropriation of additional funds.
Diminutive Joe Laziskey romped for three “touchdowns” passed to Co-captain Skip Cool for a fourth and played a sterling defensive game as the Manchester Hornets rolled to a 24-0 victory over visiting Masconomet Saturday at the Brook Street playground.
45 Years Ago – 1977
More than 160 people squeezed into the tiny Manchester Yacht Club room on Wednesday, October 12 to recall the pleasures of Misery Island summer life in the early 1900’s. The overwhelming response to an invitation from the Friends of Misery Island necessitated two showings of slides, presented by David Ryan of Manchester, Superintendent of the Misery Island Reservation.
The Manchester Hornets are No. 1 in the Mayflower League, having won their fifth game Sunday 22-8 against the Norton Lancers. The Hornets didn’t know what to expect from the Lancers, their record coming into the game was one win and two losses, but their one win happened to be the only defeat of second place Nantucket.
30 Years Ago – 1992
The Board of Selectman Thursday called an emergency session to impose a moratorium on all new sewer connections, citing an impending state order from the Department of Environmental Protection. The moratorium will affect all new applications for building permits or renovations which include additional bedrooms.
In keeping with this weekend’s Chowderfest theme, 11 downtown Manchester businesses will offer shopping and dining specials throughout the day on Saturday and, in some cases, for an extended period of time. The offers from each business are contained in a discount coupon book which is available at the participating firms and will also be handed out at the Chowderfest.
15 Years Ago – 2007
In December 1982, the Manchester Hornets defeated the Nantucket Whalers in the Division 5 Super Bowl in Boston University’s Nickerson Field. The players invite coaches, cheerleaders, marching band, boosters and all those faithful supporters to help us celebrate our 25th anniversary. Our celebration will be held Saturday, November 24, 207 at the Amaral Bailey Post 113 from 7 p.m. to midnight.
Local resident Thomas W. Bishop, CLU, has been elected Treasurer of the Boston Estate Planning Council (BEPC). Bishop, an Accredited Estate Planner (AEP) and a Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU), is President of The Bishop Company, Beverly, Mass.