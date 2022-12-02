Gloucester, Massachusetts is America's oldest seaport. For most of its 400-year history, Gloucester was the fishing capital of the world. Its lifeblood is dangerous and costly. More than 10,000 people have left this port and lost their lives in the Atlantic. When disaster strikes, few live to tell the tale.

But one fisherman's story of survival at sea surpasses all others. And his ambition and daring made him a legend in Gloucester and one of the most celebrated seafarers in history. This is the story of Howard Blackburn.