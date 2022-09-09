Boundary-breaking swimmers Lynne Cox and Patricia Hanlon Share tales of their inspiring swims on September 17 in Rockport
Literary Cape Ann will feature two extraordinary author-swimmers—Lynne Cox and Patricia Hanlon—at an authors’ discussion at Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 17.
These two women have leveraged their drive, aspirations and athleticism to swim beyond boundaries. Their beautiful and surprising stories at this in-person event will broaden your worlds, delight you and entertain in ways you may not expect.
Actor Peter Berkrot will dramatically interpret excerpts from their books
Lynne Cox has broken records of endurance throughout her internationally heralded swimming career. In her years of testing her limits and piercing boundaries of all kinds, she has also forged bonds with countries, swimmers around the world and, most remarkably, an infant gray whale that lost its mother. Her feats, made with the most earnest of intentions, are beautifully brought to life in “Grayson,” “Swimming to Antarctica” and her new book, “Tales of Al: The Water Rescue Dog.” Born in Boston and now living on the West Coast, Cox’s appearance in Rockport is indeed special.
Patricia Hanlon, who makes her home on Cape Ann, has quietly and persistently engaged in swims of an entirely different kind. She and her husband have been swimming the channels and creeks of the Great Marsh, the largest expanse of salt marsh left in New England. These two explorers have come to know one of our region’s most critical resources in all seasons and weather. Hanlon’s engaging, thought-provoking account of the swims and the marsh, released this year, is titled “Swimming to the Top of the Tide.”
The event is free of charge, with no tickets or registration required. Seating is limited.
Literary Cape Ann enthusiastically invites Cape Ann’s intrepid swimmers to join the audience and ask questions of Cox and Hanlon. Besides the Great Marsh, Cape Ann swimmers make good use of the quarries, the open waters of the Atlantic and some exceptional pools. Many local swimmers withstand the elements and swim year-round.
The event includes a discussion by the two swimmers, time for questions from the audience and an opportunity to meet the authors, purchase their books and have them signed. Those who wish to attend should arrive a few minutes early as seating is limited. Masks are not required at this time.
Literary Cape Ann celebrates and supports the region’s abundant literary arts.