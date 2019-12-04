What to do This Weekend: Holiday Preview

Posted Wednesday, December 4, 2019 10:07 am

After the first snow of the season, there’s no denying it now — the holidays are right around the corner! Get in the spirit across Cape Ann this weekend with Christmas by the Sea, the Essex Holiday Festival and Merry Magnolia.

Christmas by the Sea is finally here. Start your morning off right on Saturday at 8:00 a.m. with a hearty, holiday breakfast served at The Antique Table. At 1:00 p.m. the same day, Santa will arrive at Masconomo Park by boat. The jolly man will then lead the children across the street to the Manchester Community Center, where there will be a miniature petting zoo, craft activities, face painting and delicious refreshments.

On Sunday, there will be a Christmas concert at First Parish Church from 3:30–4:30 p.m. The Manchester Essex Regional High School band, chorus and acapella group (Soundwaves) and the Memorial Elementary School chorus will all perform. The organist will also lead the audience in the singing of Christmas carols. After the Christmas concert, join the town in front of the First Parish Church and Town Hall Common for the lighting of the Friendship Tree.

The first weekend of December is also set aside as the Essex Holiday Festival in anticipation of this very special time of year, marking giving and the sharing of holiday spirit in Essex. On Friday evening (at 6:00 p.m.), Santa will arrive on the Essex River by boat and walk up to the shipyard with a cast of Toyland characters. (Note: the event will be held at Essex Elementary School in case of inclement weather.) Carolers will be visiting Essex restaurants on Friday and Saturday evenings between 5:30–9:00 p.m. Grab yourself some yummy dinner food and enjoy some wonderful music at the same time!

Merry Magnolia, Gloucester’s Christmas celebration, and Hammond Castle’s Holiday Craft Fair will also take place this weekend. On Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., Hammond Castle will be open for a craft fair. Shop locally made products from over 10 vendors and artisans and take self-guided tours of the decorated museum. Afterwards, enjoy carolers from the Magnolia Exchange and shop local in Magnolia Village.

Arts Abound (Magnolia’s new art gallery and boutique), Still Tides Massage & Spa, Beauport Hearing Care, All Purpose Flowers, Ayurveda Wellness, and Magnolia 525 Restaurant will offer holiday discounts and/or goodies to shoppers from 2–4 p.m.

And on Sunday, there’s the Magnolia Giving Tree Lighting and holiday activities at the Magnolia Library and Community Center from 4–7 p.m. (The tree lighting is at 5 p.m.) Visit with Santa, enjoy cookies and cocoa, and buy crafts. The Giving Tree benefits Pathways for Children, and visitors are encouraged to sponsor local children in need.

In need of a Christmas tree? The Manchester Troop 3 Christmas Tree Sale is underway, and all proceeds benefit the troop. Stop by the Scout House (Fridays 4–8 p.m., Saturdays 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sundays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.) through Sunday, December 22 to pick out a tree or a fully decorated wreath. All of the trees are balsam firs, ranging in size from table-top to more than 10 feet tall.