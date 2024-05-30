Wellspring House Presents Celesong 2024: An Intimate Evening of Music and Storytelling

Posted Thursday, May 30, 2024 9:07 am

Wellspring House

302 Essex Avenue

Gloucester, MA 01930

Wellspring will host an evening of song and storytelling with Darrell Scott and Hayley Reardon.

The June 7 event, “Celesong: Lifting Voices through Song and Storytelling” will take place at Wellspring's main campus on Essex Avenue, set against the outdoor backdrop of the West Gloucester woods. The intimate evening "promises an unforgettable Nashville-style songwriters’ round featuring renowned artists Darrell Scott and Hayley Reardon. Attendees will enjoy a unique small club vibe, with comfortable seating, rustic wooden farm tables and plush furnishings," according to Wellspring.

Hive’s Airstream bar will provide refreshments, complimenting an assortment of locally sourced delicacies from the Essex-based Tim Hopkins Catering crew. Celesong is more than just a celebration of music; it’s a commitment to transforming lives.

As Wellspring’s annual fundraising event, it supports our mission to inspire families and adults on the North Shore to achieve employment and financial security through stable housing, education, job training, and career readiness. Join us in lifting voices together with a paddle raise and a fun live auction. Tickets are $150, with group packages starting at $500. All funds raised to to support Wellspring's community work.

When: Friday, June 7. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Where: 302 Essex Avenue, Gloucester MA (Wellspring’s West Gloucester Campus)