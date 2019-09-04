The Sawyer Free Library to host Panel Discussion "Fair Share: Addressing Income Inequality"

Posted Wednesday, September 4, 2019 12:04 pm

Gloucester, MA - - The Gloucester Lyceum and the Sawyer Free Library will host a panel discussion titled, “Fair Share: Addressing Income Inequality,” with global business leaders on Wednesday, September 11 at 6:30 p.m. (Doors open at 6:00 p.m.) This event which is free and open to the public will address the issue and offer possible solutions to the income inequalities that face our society – from income, living conditions to economic opportunity.

Dr. H. “Woody” Brock, a leading economist known worldwide as a speaker and writer, Robert Crandall former chairman of American Airlines, and Michael Chu, Senior Lecturer at the Harvard Business School and also co-founder and managing director of a venture capital firm based in Mexico will discuss this critical and immediate global issue. International business and philanthropic consultant Rebeca de Vives will moderate the evening.

Opening remarks will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the library located at 2 Dale Avenue in Gloucester followed by short presentations by each of the panelists. A moderated question and answer session will follow with an opportunity for audience questions. The evening promises to be informative, offering the Cape Ann community the chance to come together to learn about one of the most serious and immediate problems the panelist believe is facing our nation. This being income inequality which encompasses wealth inequality, educational, and career inequality.

“For 240 years, constitutional democracy, America’s unique gift to humanity, has been the society we aspired for ourselves and our children. Yet it remains a fragile experiment, having lasted less than the average Chinese dynasty. At its core, it rests on one citizen being equal to any other. Accordingly, its mortal threat is the cumulative inequality of the last four decades. Reversing this is a true national emergency.” - Michael Chu

"We are extremely honored to host these incredible business leaders who also call Cape Ann their home for such a relevant and important discussion," said Sawyer Free Library's Board of Trustees President John Brennan. "We also feel fortunate that they are coming together for the first time on one stage to share their insight and knowledge as a part of the Library's new program, The Civic Hub that's purpose is to create opportunities that foster civic engagement and discussion on issues facing our community locally and beyond."

“Fair Share” Panelists:

Dr. H. “Woody" Brock is the founder and president of Strategic Economic Decisions which focuses on analyzing economic and political issues worldwide. He is known internationally as a speaker and writer adept at taking complex ideas and theories and expressing them logically and clearly. Dr. Brock is now writing another book called "Fair Shares" that explores seven different dimensions of the age-old question: Who owes what to whom, and why? He earned his BA, MBA, and MS (in mathematics) from Harvard University, and his MA and Ph.D. from Princeton University.

Michael Chu is a Senior Lecturer at the Harvard Business School and also co-founder and managing director of IGNIA, a venture capital firm based in Mexico. A pioneer in emerging market equity investing, he co-founded and served on the board of several commercial microfinance icons, today leading banks of their respective financial systems.

Robert Crandall spent 40 years in the airline business, the last 15 as President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American Airlines. He continues to serve as a Director and consultant to various companies.

Moderator:

Rebeca de Vives born and raised in Santiago Chile, she is president of RDV Consulting. She is a global business and philanthropic leader consulting and serving on the boards of various companies and organizations. She also lectures on corporate social responsibility and corporate leadership.

For more information about the event “Fair Share: Addressing Income Inequality” please visit: sawyerfreelibrary.org.

The Gloucester Lyceum and Sawyer Free Library serves the information and cultural needs of Gloucesters residents of all ages as it has for over 175 years. Its purpose remains to provide equal access to quality resources that serve the lifelong cultural, educational and informational needs and interests of all people. The library’s guiding mission is to be a place of learning, innovation, and creativity to nurture and strengthen the community. (sawyerfreelibrary.org)