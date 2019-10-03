Rosenblatt’s Prints Explore Music and Transformation at JDG

Posted Thursday, October 3, 2019 9:45 pm

Jane Deering Gallery is happy to present “First Violin: An Octave of Prints” by artist Patty Rosenblatt. An opening reception will be held with the artist on Saturday, October 12 from 4:00–6:00 p.m. The series of eight images grew out of a commission from the Longwood Symphony Orchestra to make a sculptural piece using an unfinished violin. Inspired by a relished theory — which posits that clay is the substance from which all life on earth first sprang — Rosenblatt decided to submerge the violin in a well of wet clay and allow the complexity of time to alter the submerged instrument. The resulting series of prints capture the various stages of transformation.

The gallery is located at 19 Pleasant Street, Gloucester MA, next to the Cape Ann Museum. Gallery hours are Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 1:00–5:00 p.m. and by appointment at pattyrosenblatt@gmail.com.

Patty Rosenblatt studied at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston and the University of

the Arts, Philadelphia. She earned a B.A. from Goucher College and a M.A. from Boston College.

In 2007, she was awarded a Joan Mitchell Foundation Scholarship by the Santa Fe Art Institute.

Currently, she is an advisor to Manship Artists Residency and Studios (MARS), Gloucester MA

and also served from 1999–2013 on the advisory board of the Aidekman Art Gallery, Tufts University. Rosenblatt has exhibited widely throughout the northeast region. Her work is in numerous public and private collections. The artist maintains a studio on Cape Ann.