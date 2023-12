Posted Friday, August 9, 2019 3:00 am

Paul Francis, a 22-year veteran of the Essex Police Department, is sworn in as Chief of Police by Town Clerk Pamela Thorne last Friday at a packed room in the Town Hall’s 3rd floor auditorium. As Francis, 58 and a native of Gloucester, takes the oath, retiring Chief Peter Silva (far left) stands in support of his longtime colleague.