Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras Presents an Afternoon of Winter Concerts

Posted Wednesday, November 27, 2019 8:00 pm

The Northeast Massachusetts Youth Orchestras (NMYO) presents an afternoon of winter concerts on Sunday, December 15 at the Manchester Essex Regional High School theater in Manchester-by-the-Sea, MA. The 2:30 p.m. concert features the NMYO Prelude and Overture String Ensembles, Flute Choir, and Intermezzo Orchestra. The 5:00 p.m. concert features NMYO’s advanced ensembles: the Select Flute Choir, Wind Ensemble, and Symphony Orchestra. The concerts will include music by Dvořák, Mendelssohn, Mahler, and Bizet.

“This free-to-the-public concert ushers in the holiday season and has become a wonderful tradition for concert goers of all ages,” said NMYO’s Music Director, Gerald Dolan. “We invite the community to join us for this festive event.”

Sponsored by the Institution for Savings, Carriage House Violins of Johnson Stringed Instruments, Cape Ann Savings Bank, and the Massachusetts Cultural Council, with partial support by the Manchester and Essex Cultural Councils, NMYO concerts are a great way to experience orchestral music in a comfortable setting while supporting the musical training of the area’s finest young musicians. Audience members are invited to participate in the holiday raffle, which will be held during the concerts, for a chance to win tickets to local holiday performances and events. Proceeds from the fundraiser will directly benefit NMYO’s ensemble programs. A reception provided by NMYO families will be held after each concert. NMYO is committed to making its concerts accessible to all patrons and will make reasonable accommodations when possible. For assistance contact the NMYO office.

NMYO provides youth musicians with exceptional ensemble training and opportunities for personal growth through musical performance and community service. Led by Music Director Gerald J. Dolan Jr., with an accomplished team of music professionals, NMYO’s 160 musicians come from more than 40 towns throughout northeast Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire and participate in one of seven ensembles offered by the program. The regular rehearsal and concert schedule is supplemented with master classes, enrichment days, chamber music coaching, community service outreach concerts to underserved populations, and a composer in residence program. You too can join NMYO — musicians are now being added for the second semester. Rehearsals are held weekly just off I-95 and Route 1 in Topsfield/Boxford. NMYO isa 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization