Manchester Police notes for the Week Ending June 6

By: Manchester Police Dept and Fire Dept.
Posted 6/9/21

MONDAY, MAY 31

7:31 a.m.  Lincoln St., burglar alarm, all in order.

8:44 a.m.  Church St., squad 3 and ambulance 1 Memorial Service, complete.

2:42 p.m.  Central St., medication disposal, …

This item is available in full to subscribers.

Please log in to continue

Log in

Other items that may interest you

Essex: Yes to MERSD Budget, No to Downtown Residential …

Manchester Essex Sailing Team Surges Past Pingree, …

Pereen, Cameron Debate Essex Issues  at Candidate …

Smooth Sailing at Packed Manchester Annual Town …

© Copyright 2025 The Manchester Cricket
Powered by Creative Circle Media Solutions