Did you know ... ?

That the current longest streak by a woman is 37?The holder is Patty Hung, a 78 years young nurse from Orinda, CA.She didn’t start running until she was in her late 30’s, and set the new mark in 2023.
That the previous longest streak by a woman was 36 and was held by Andrea Hatch of Maine?
That the most famous of all Boston Marathoners, Johnny Kelley (the Elder), ran 61 Boston Marathons?He did not finish his first attempt in 1928, and ran his last complete Boston in 1992.Remarkably, he won Boston twice (in 1935 and 1945), and had seven second-place and eighteen top-10 finishes.And yet, his longest consecutive streaks were 23 and 24, making him ineligible for the Quarter Century Club!