CPC: A Restored Town Common Is A Welcoming Public Space

Posted Monday, November 11, 2019 11:19 am

To the Editor:

At the special Fall Town Meeting on November 19, among other articles, the voters will be asked to support a Community Preservation article in the amount of $225,000 for the restoration of the Town Common.

At last year’s regular Town Meeting voters approved a CPC article for $100,000 to get the Town Common restoration project started. In the process of public discussion, meetings took place with the Board of Selectmen, the Finance Committee, Town Planner Sue Brown, and Town Common landscape architect Tobias Wolf. The current proposal for the restoration saw several upgrades and changes from the original design. This meant that the amount of $100,000 would not be adequate to complete the project. The CPC was approached to provide additional funding to make it possible to continue to move forward. We are asking the voters to support this additional amount of $225,000.

The Town Common is one of the Manchester’s most iconic and historical sites. Over the years, it has begun to show the wear and tear of age and need for increased maintenance. ADA access to the police station needs to be addressed, dead and damaged trees need to be removed, cracked and worn asphalt needs to be reduced and removed. The current design calls for pervious pavers creating less run-off and a more aesthetic and historic appeal. Adequate and historically accurate lighting is being addressed. Much of this was not anticipated in the original request for funds. Doing the project in a complete and well-thought-out design now requires additional dollars.

We urge your support on this article. Our Town Common is home to Manchester’s first meeting house, the historic Town fountain, and the iconic Seaside One Building. Manchester should have a Town Common of which we are proud and is one which welcomes residents and visitors alike to our town.

Thank you.

Community Preservation Committee

Sue Thorne and Jack Burke, co-chairs

Rebecca Campbell, Sean Daly, John Kenney, Ron Mastrogiacomo, Sara Oseajohn, Joe Sabella, Mark Weld