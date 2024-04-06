Annual Low-Number Cape Ann License Plate Auction Now Open

Just 11 low-number Cape Ann license plates are left in the Cape Ann Community Foundation (CACF) stock, and they are currently up for auction online, with all proceeds benefiting local charitable initiatives and organizations.

The auction will run until Patriot’s Day, Monday, April 15.

Massachusetts residents who wish to express their affection for Cape Ann can vie for the 11 remaining Cape Ann license plates, numbered between 1 and 100. The available plates are: 4, 8, 55, 66, 78, 79, 87, 88, 90, 91, and 92.

This year, the CACF will, for the first time, allow donors to choose from available 3-digit and 4-digit license plates in addition to participating in the auction.

For further details on the auction and to register for bidding, please visit www.lovecapeann.com. The website also provides information on how to request a specific plate through the foundation and the simple steps to order a random Cape Ann license plate via the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles.

"Since its establishment in 2015, the foundation has granted nearly 50 awards totaling over $100,000 to Cape Ann non-profit organizations and schools, thanks to the sale of these license plates and donations to CACF," said Britta Cahoon, co-chair of the Cape Ann Community Foundation board of directors. "This year, we're expanding the auction to allow donors to select from available 3-digit and 4-digit plates."

"Our annual low-number plate auction is a crucial aspect of the foundation's efforts to support deserving non-profit organizations, enabling us to raise essential funds for grants," remarked board co-chair Tony Sapienza. "It's fitting that this year's auction concludes on Patriot’s Day, as we celebrate our nation’s proud history. With these license plates, we offer Cape Ann enthusiasts an opportunity to not only demonstrate their support but also showcase their pride in our community."

The CACF board aims to raise at least $10,000 in this year’s auction. Existing Cape Ann license plate holders can still back the Foundation by donating on lovecapeann.com.

For more information about the low-number plate auction and assistance in obtaining a Cape Ann license plate, contact the Greater Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce at 978-283-1601 or visit the Chamber office at 24 Harbor Loop in Gloucester.

To preview and register for the auction, visit the Cape Ann Community Foundation website at www.lovecapeann.com.

Established in 2015 by the Cape Ann Chamber of Commerce, the Cape Ann Community Foundation is a local nonprofit tasked with managing and awarding grants from the proceeds of Cape Ann License Plate sales. CACF provides grants for projects that align with the foundation’s mission to enhance the economy and overall quality of life for Cape Ann residents.