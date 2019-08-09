200th Celebrations Are Heating Up This Weekend

Posted Friday, August 9, 2019 3:00 am

As most residents know by now, 2019 marks the 200th anniversary of the Town of Essex, and the Essex Bicentennial Committee has worked enthusiastically and tirelessly to develop celebratory programming for everyone throughout the year. The celebrations kicked off early in the winter, with memorable events like a packed winter ice cream social at the Essex Elementary and they have continued all year with varied events from big, town-wide celebrations to smaller receptions.

This weekend, the Bicentennial is going to “amp up”, as they say.

Kicking off the weekend, on Friday, August 9, there will be music and food trucks from 5 – 8 p.m. at Memorial Park, and, directly following, a fireworks show will take place at sunset over the Marsh. Organizers are recommending that everyone “come hungry” to Memorial Park — there will be a wide selection of pizza, hotdogs, empanadas, Indian food, items from The Farm Bar and Grille, ice cream, shaved ice and whoopie pies. And don’t forget to pack a blanket and beach chairs to view the fireworks later on. Note, no alcohol, backpacks or coolers will be allowed in the park. Additionally, the municipal parking lot and all areas off Sheppard Memorial Drive will be closed to the public during the day.

The next day, on Saturday, August 10, the long-awaited Bicentennial Parade will take place. This really promises to be an extraordinary display. Beginning on Main Street at 10 a.m., the route will pass from Burham’s Corner to Western, Westerm to Winthrop, Winthrop to Martin, and then from Martin to the intersection of Western. Note: all roads into Essex will be closed at 9:30 a.m. in preparation for the parade, so plan accordingly.

The Town of Essex has many residents over the age of 80, and on Sunday, August 11, there will be a reception to honor them at Town Hall from 1 – 4 p.m. Because Essex has more than 140 residents aged 80+, there will be two seatings for the reception. And it is an invitation-only event due to space constraints.

In the same vein, the Essex Bicentennial Committee planned a monthly series of showings at the Town Hall’s third floor meeting hall, and August’s is “Where Are They Now?,” an exhibit that features eighth grade graduation class pictures of residents as well as some biographies detailing what they are up to these days. Check it out to learn more about your fellow Essex residents and their pasts.

And after this big, weekend-long schedule of festivities, the party still isn’t over yet The Essex Bicentennial Committee has even more planned for the remainder of the year, including next month’s “Old Essex Day,” an outdoor community event, and “Ships and Shipbuilding in Essex” exhibit.