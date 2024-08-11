The Mercury Gallery in Rockport Joseph Solman (1909-2008) was a seminal figure in the modernist art movement that flourished in 20th century Manhattan. A little known but remarkable part of …
Often people assume that work slows a bit in the summer but not so for municipalities. Construction activity usually picks up and as an oceanside community the Town is busiest this time of year, …
This week, Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey signed a landmark housing bill into law described as “the most ambitious legislation in Massachusetts history” to tackle the state’s …
A big thank you to the many townspeople who came out to the Friends of the Manchester Library Book Sale on Saturday during Festival by the Sea. The Book Sale was a success with lots of books …
This week the the Cape Ann Savings Bank announced it has appointed Manchester resident and former three-term Select Board member Margaret “Muffin” Noonan Driscoll as a Trustee of the …
Today, 79 years ago, at 8:15 AM Japan time, which would have been 7:15 PM, Monday in the United States, the first atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima, Japan. Three days later, another atomic bomb …
The Gloucester Stage Company’s third production in its 45 th anniversary season opens on August 9, and it’s “Wish You Were Here” by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Sanaz …
On Augst 30, Manchester's Charlie Weld will be part of the featured duo "Annie Brobst with Charlie Weld" at The Cut in Gloucester. Based in Boston and raised in Ohio, Annie Brobst was the …
Evan F. Tarr of University Place, Washington, formerly of Manchester-by-the-Sea, Massachusetts passed away on February 1, 2024. He was 69 years old. Evan was a devoted husband to …
Two weeks ago, the North Shore Horticultural Society sent out a call to its membership. The area’s oldest garden club reported that a White Oak memorial tree planted last year in …
Last weekend’s 5th Annual MBTS Fishing Tournament went for three days, with anglers fishing local waters from Friday to Sunday and many records were made. In all, 136 anglers logged 365 …
It’s 1974 all over again in the car world, and maybe in the overall world. That’s been my thinking as I’ve reviewed the parade of new mass market automotive designs in 2024. …
Food allergy is one of the itchiest conditions for cats and dogs and one which we see frequently at the Manchester Animal Hospital. Animals eat a variety of processed food proteins, …
The Cell Signaling Technology project up at the old quarry near the MAC is making its way through the permitting process. Preliminary earth work has begun, including some test blasting which started …
Nearly $7 million in public safety grants have been recently awarded to assist with cybersecurity needs, including a joint $133,800 grant to Manchester, Marblehead and Middleton that applied as part of a North Shore technology collaborative.
This week fans of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” can see a local production of the show at the Cape Ann YMCA, as it plays for two nights, Thursday and …
Last week at the Essex Senior Center on Pickering Street, a group of local residents learned about a new project in town called “Silver Alert.” The informational program was …
]A small amendment to a sprawling, $2.86 billion economic development package set to pass later this month by the Massachusetts Legislature promises big hope in addressing a big environmental problem …
As August approaches, our family is filled with excitement and anticipation for our daughter's upcoming wedding. It's a milestone event, a celebration of love and unity that we have been …
Atwater Avenue seems to be the main sticking point as the Manchester-By-The-Sea Planning Board considered conditions it would require for approving the comprehensive permit for the Cell Signaling …