For Bill Melvin, returning to Manchester to coach the same sport he played in high school in the same town where he played, marks a special kind of homecoming. The Hornets’ first-year head golf team coach definitely has some returning talent to work with in 2022. Sam Athanas and Mark Pollack return to help anchor the lineup, while also helping to guide some young players -- and even some seniors -- trying to navigate the sport at the varsity level.