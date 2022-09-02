p_6 Brisbois_Sports_Football

2022 Hornets Football at practice last week. (Photo Paul Clark)

The Manchester Essex football team’s season was a success story last year no matter how you look at it.

The Hornets finished the season with a winning record (8-2), won the Cape Ann League Baker Crown and made it to the round of 16 in the MIAA Div. 8 tournament before losing to KIPP Academy.  Even with that in mind, this team is looking to take care of some unfinished business from last year as the fall season kicks off this week.

