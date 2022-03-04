As we head into the first week of MIAA State Tournament play for basketball and hockey, I wanted to provide you all with a brief update containing the highlights from this winter's post-season competitions for swimming and indoor track. Unfortunately, none of the members of the Boys or Girls Alpine Ski Teams qualified for states this year, but they all performed very well at the NSSL Interscholastic Race on 2/16! The girls finished fifth with a score of 298 and the boys finished eighth with a score of 243! Congratulations, Hornets!!