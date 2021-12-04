The Manchester Essex Regional High School Athletic Department held the Fall Athletic Awards Night on Monday, November 29. The following awards were presented and graciously supplied by the Manchester Essex Boosters Club:
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity:
Player of the Year – Naderson Curtis
Most Improved – Eli Cox
Coaches Award – Beren Schmidt
Unsung Hero – Cameron Light
Sportsmanship – Theo Brown
Junior Varsity:
Player of the Year – Jack Newton
Most Improved – Riley Morgan
Coaches Award – Brodie Tolo
Unsung Hero – Cole Bourgeois
Sportsmanship – Ari Brzezinski
JV2:
Player of the Year – Hayden Spencer
Most Improved – Fletcher Wilson
Coaches Award – Owen McLain
Unsung Hero – Nicholas Clements
Sportsmanship - Nathan Woodman
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity:
Player of the Year – Amelia Donnellan-Valade
Most Improved – Victoria Moulton
Coaches Award – Elizabeth Lawler
Unsung Hero – Elorie Willwerth
Sportsmanship – Parker Brooks
Junior Varsity:
Player of the Year – Emily Parkins
Most Improved – Nina Zalosh
Coaches Award – Izabela Xhalia
Unsung Hero – Stella Straub
Sportsmanship – Charlotte Donnellan-Valade
JV2:
Player of the Year – Harper Brooks
Most Improved – Emilia Kirkpatrick
Coaches Award – Grace Scarbrough
Unsung Hero – Cecilia Donohoe
Sportsmanship – Maegan Light
FIELD HOCKEY
Varsity:
Player of the Year – Amalie Vytopilova
Most Improved – Calista Lai
Coaches Award – Caelie Patrick
Unsung Hero – Ella Chafe
Sportsmanship – Helaina Davis
Junior Varsity:
Player of the Year - Summer Demeo
Most Improved – Casey Twombly
Coaches Award – Liv Cahill
Unsung Hero – Brigid Carovillano
Sportsmanship – Kate Bappe
GOLF
Player of the Year – Sam Athans
Most Improved – Benji Di’Fluri
Coaches Award – Mark Pollock
Unsung Hero – Jacob Brown
Sportsmanship – Lilly Brigham
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Varsity:
Athlete of the Year – Finn O’Hara
Most Improved – Tucker Bothwell
Coaches Award – Charlie Lations
Unsung Hero – Colin Harrison
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Varsity:
Athlete of the Year – Whitney Turner
Most Improved – Faye Bourgeois
Coaches Award – Jane Whitten
Unsung Hero – Lassen Ando
Sportsmanship – Sabine Cooper
CHEERLEADING
Cheerleader of the Year – Ava Ricci
Most Improved – Ainsley Tully
Coaches Award – Allie Delaney
Unsung Hero – Ava Ross
Sportsmanship – Mairin Rully
FOOTBALL
Most Valuable Player – AJ Pallazola
Most Improved – Colby Doane
Joe Hyland Coaches Award – Luke Smith
Unsung Hero – TJ Rogers
Ed Field Defensive Player of the Year – Ben Hurd
Offensive Player of the Year – Brennan Twombly
Alan Cummings Special Teams – Cormac Edgerton