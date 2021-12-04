The Manchester Essex Regional High School Athletic Department held the Fall Athletic Awards Night on Monday, November 29.  The following awards were presented and graciously supplied by the Manchester Essex Boosters Club:

BOYS SOCCER

On October 28, the ME Hornets celebrated Senior Night at Hyland Field. The players present their parents with bouquets of flowers thanking them for the hours of time they have dedicated to the boys’ athletic and scholastic endeavors.The boys defeated Ipswich to secure their fifth CAL Baker title in the last six seasons. Pictured left to right; Simon Rubin, Theodoros Parianos,Jagger Nowak, Theo Brown, Gus Brown,Jackson Cawley,Naderson Curtis, Andrew Amigo,Anton Westrick, Gannon Costello, Aidan Cunningham, Eli Cox,Cameron Light, Cian Doyle, John Pope and front and center, Beren Schmidt.

Varsity:

Player of the Year –        Naderson Curtis

Most Improved –             Eli Cox 

Coaches Award –             Beren Schmidt

Unsung Hero –                  Cameron Light

Sportsmanship –              Theo Brown      

Junior Varsity:

Player of the Year –        Jack Newton

Most Improved –             Riley Morgan

Coaches Award –             Brodie Tolo

Unsung Hero –                  Cole Bourgeois

Sportsmanship –              Ari Brzezinski   

JV2:

Player of the Year –        Hayden Spencer

Most Improved –             Fletcher Wilson

Coaches Award –             Owen McLain

Unsung Hero –                  Nicholas Clements

Sportsmanship -               Nathan Woodman

GIRLS SOCCER

ME sophomore Mercedes O'Neil fires the ball down during the Hornets’ match against Swampscott at home

Varsity:

Player of the Year –        Amelia Donnellan-Valade           

Most Improved –             Victoria Moulton

Coaches Award –             Elizabeth Lawler

Unsung Hero –                  Elorie Willwerth

Sportsmanship –              Parker Brooks

Junior Varsity:

Player of the Year –        Emily Parkins

Most Improved –             Nina Zalosh

Coaches Award –             Izabela Xhalia

Unsung Hero –                  Stella Straub

Sportsmanship –              Charlotte Donnellan-Valade

JV2:

Player of the Year –        Harper Brooks

Most Improved –             Emilia Kirkpatrick

Coaches Award –             Grace Scarbrough

Unsung Hero –                  Cecilia Donohoe

Sportsmanship –              Maegan Light

FIELD HOCKEY

Varsity:

Player of the Year –        Amalie Vytopilova

Most Improved –             Calista Lai

Coaches Award –             Caelie Patrick

Unsung Hero –                  Ella Chafe

Sportsmanship –              Helaina Davis

Junior Varsity:

Player of the Year -     Summer Demeo

Most Improved –        Casey Twombly

Coaches Award –        Liv Cahill

Unsung Hero –            Brigid Carovillano

Sportsmanship –         Kate Bappe

GOLF

Player of the Year –        Sam Athans

Most Improved –             Benji  Di’Fluri

Coaches Award –             Mark Pollock    

Unsung Hero –                  Jacob Brown

Sportsmanship –              Lilly Brigham       

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY 

Varsity:                                                           

Athlete of the Year –  Finn O’Hara               

Most Improved –  Tucker Bothwell              

Coaches Award – Charlie Lations                 

Unsung Hero –  Colin Harrison                                                         

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Varsity:

Athlete of the Year – Whitney Turner

Most Improved – Faye Bourgeois

Coaches Award – Jane Whitten

Unsung Hero – Lassen Ando

Sportsmanship – Sabine Cooper

CHEERLEADING

Cheerleader of the Year – Ava Ricci

Most Improved – Ainsley Tully

Coaches Award – Allie Delaney

Unsung Hero – Ava Ross

Sportsmanship – Mairin Rully

FOOTBALL

Most Valuable Player – AJ Pallazola

Most Improved – Colby Doane

Joe Hyland Coaches Award – Luke Smith

Unsung Hero – TJ Rogers

Ed Field Defensive Player of the Year – Ben Hurd

Offensive Player of the Year – Brennan Twombly

Alan Cummings Special Teams – Cormac Edgerton

