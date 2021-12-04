This upcoming Thursday, a holiday tradition will be restored here in Manchester. The COVID-19 pandemic changed so many things that we came to count on as part of our calendar and community, that it’s easy to lose count of all that we did without in 2020. One of those dearly missed items from the calendar last fall was the annual Thanksgiving Day football game. This is a sport that is eternally tied to the holiday – turkey and football are almost synonymous with Thanksgiving at this point – so it was difficult to see a football season displaced to the following spring due to pandemic guidelines, thus eliminating the ability to end the high school regular season with a well-attended game against a traditional rival.