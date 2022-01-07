It’s a new year, and with it comes new hope for local high school basketball teams.

For the Manchester Essex girls, it’s the hope that the Hornets can turn things around after an 0-4 start to the season in December, find their groove and earn their way into the postseason.

For the boys’ team, it’s the hope that they can keep the positive momentum of a 5-1 start (4-0 in the Cape Ann League) going while also reintroducing one of the team’s best players to the active roster after his recovery from injury.