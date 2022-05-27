While it feels like it just began, the spring season for high school sports will wrap up in the last couple of weeks of May (yes, Memorial Day is really this weekend). This week, we give updates on how some of the local teams are faring in their quest to earn a spot in the postseason, in addition to providing the news you need to know such as Manchester election results and the latest on affordable housing.

• The Manchester Essex baseball team has a pretty good shot at making the MIAA tournament - the Hornets need to win at least three out of their last six games to make it in, and the team has a winning record overall. And yet, ME coach BJ Weed feels his team still has room for improvement over these last couple of weeks of the season. Click on “Playoffs in Sight for ME Baseball” for who is contributing, and how the Hornets have picked up wins so far this season.

• The Manchester Essex tennis teams, meanwhile are some of the most consistently successful programs year after year, and 2022 is no different. The boys had nine wins and the girls team boasted eight overall, putting both in good position to make the tournament. What sets them apart is that the boys have been able to lean more on their experience, while the girls team is a bit younger and is growing into what could be something special. Jason Brisbois checks in with both teams to see where they are at, and what key matches remain on the schedule for the remainder of the spring.

• Who was voted in for the School Committee? How did the Select Board candidates fare? Was the final word “Yes” or “No” regarding the question of regional dispatch in Manchester? We’ve got the results of last week’s Spring Election, and what these decisions could mean going forward.

• Affordable housing has been a hot topic in Manchester for months now, and this week Gregory Federspiel directs residents’ attention to a two-acre wood lot owned by the Halloran Family Trust. The Manchester Town Administrator describes the Halloran family being willing to offer the land to the town for use in future affordable housing projects, but deed complications may require a vote during the Special Town Meeting in June for the town to take the land via eminent domain. Check out, “'Friendly' Land Taking to be Considered At MBTS June Special Town Meeting,” for further detail.

• Downsizing is a natural part of life as we and our loved ones age and relocate, or those loved ones pass on. Hannah Harlow helps us to understand our attachment to some of those things that are left behind - furniture, keepsakes, mementos - and might seem hard to let go of, and provides some tips on which stuff to keep and which stuff to move on from in, “Too Much Stuff!”

• Hannah Harlow invites everyone to the table this week in, “Let’s Break Bread.” The owner of The Bookshop in Beverly Farms held an event yesterday to draw attention to hunger and food security here in Massachusetts, which included a food drive to help those in need locally and the presence of some of the contributors to the locally-focused and recently published book on the subject, “Breaking Bread.” Click on the link below for more.