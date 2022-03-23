Earlier this month at the Landmark School, Manchester’s Theo Masella received “Player of the Year” award for JV1 Basketball. Masella was the only freshman on JV1 and Varsity teams. It’s an award for Theo, but it’s also an acknowledgement of the quality of Cape Anne’s club team youth basketball system that Masella has played in since elementary school. An all-rounder, Theo also started at shortstop (as an 8th grader) on the M/E JV last season at Landmark while his club team won the New Balance 1A Elite Division State Championship. All this, while continuing to be a straight A student. Great job.
Masella Named B-Ball “Player Of The Year” At Landmark
