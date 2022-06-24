Team Friedrich

 

Front Row L to R: Lilah Malone, Katie Crompton, Molly Schimpf, Ayla Cifric, Miriam Garrett-Metz

Back Row L to R: Sarah Broadbent, Rose Warner, Penelope Riggs, Lily Johnson, Samantha Brigham, Morgan Etna, Riley Corrigan

Not Pictured: Cami Friedrich, Dave Friedrich, Todd Etna

Congratulations to the Manchester-Essex Senior Softball Teams on a great season playing strong teams from Middleton, Lynnfield, Hamilton-Wenham, and Ipswich.  Two teams with 26 girls had great success in the league with Team Friedrich making it to the South B Division Final and Team Gardner winning the South A Division Championship! We look forward to these girls forming the core of the Manchester-Essex High School softball team in years to come!

