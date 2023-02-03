The Rockport Vikings Hockey has had a great season so far, and the regional varsity high school team has had a strong showing from Manchester Essex students on this year’s roster, especially among seniors. Here are the seniors of the hockey team. Back row (from left) Michael Nocella, Jake Budrow, Dougie Pratt (ME), Jack Guelli, Derek Budrow. Front row: TJ Brunner (ME), Michael DeOreo (ME), Finn Lawler (ME), Jack Crompton (ME), Mark Pollock (ME), and Oli Dunton. (Michael Murphy, a senior, is missing from this shot.)
Want to get out and see some great hockey? Check out one of the next two home games. First up, 8 p.m. Wednesday, February 8 against Hamilton-Wenham (which also happens to be “Senior Night”). Then, on Monday, February 13 at 6 p.m. the Vikings take on Swampscott. Both games at the Dorothy Talbot rink at the O’Malley School in Gloucester.