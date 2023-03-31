ME boys’ lacrosse team

The boys’ lacrosse team is looking forward to another stellar season.

Manchester Essex boys' lacrosse coach Jon Siderewicz points to last season’s playoff run to the Round of 16 in the MIAA Div. 4 tournament as a building block for the program.

“Last year's success with making it into the round of 16 was a huge boost of confidence our team needed going into 2023,” explains Siderewicz.  “It was the first year Manchester Essex had made the MIAA tournament in quite some time, so just being there was a huge deal for us.  We have lots of players returning from last year, and would not say we feel any pressure really, more of unfinished business.  The main goal and objective are to get better every day we are together.

